Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Coca (KO) as Stock Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Signaturefd Trimmed Its Position by $775,899

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 99,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 528,890 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.93M, down from 628,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,124 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, down from 109,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc owns 28,656 shares. Florida-based City Fl has invested 17.88% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 8,654 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Com holds 45,360 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc has 2.86% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 65,100 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.80 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service stated it has 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co owns 24,070 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Republic Management has invested 0.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Llc reported 11,920 shares. Harbour Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 41,580 shares. Stewart Patten Co Limited Liability reported 3.89% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.55% or 7.16M shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8,541 shares to 67,142 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp..

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 57,587 shares to 748,707 shares, valued at $86.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 19,301 shares. 136,746 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Planning Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,285 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 151,392 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 5,802 shares. 35,116 are held by Boston Research And Mgmt Inc. Camarda Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 90 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com owns 2,800 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 151,268 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Communication Ltd Llc reported 1.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Leisure Capital holds 0.48% or 5,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 15,671 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 134,259 shares.