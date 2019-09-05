Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $14.59 Million; As Lennar (LEN) Market Valuation Declined, Smead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $692,860

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4.30 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 69,867 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $51.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has 3.40M shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Inv reported 6,265 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.2% or 100,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 260,851 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Davidson Kempner Lp has 0.4% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 300,000 shares. Scott & Selber stated it has 49,997 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 0.5% or 35,916 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 276 shares. Wesbanco Bank Incorporated reported 13,381 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 7,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 2.11 million were reported by Nordea Invest Ab. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.39% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Colony Lc reported 22,505 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 2.11 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Burney Comm holds 5,723 shares. 13,091 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 24,591 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 20,100 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.38% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.91M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company invested in 44,757 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 9,924 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.2% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 644,117 shares. First Natl Tru Co accumulated 11,679 shares.

