Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed Digital Realty 25386 (DLR) Position as Valuation Declined; Third Security Position in Intrexon (XON) Has Raised by $47.33 Million as Market Value Rose

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 6.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 74.55M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.08M, up from 67.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 947,727 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Digital Realty 25386 (DLR) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 123,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 72,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 195,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty 25386 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 923,511 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $848.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.38 million shares to 10.71 million shares, valued at $184.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.69 million for 19.52 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 26,013 shares to 87,756 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 304,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB).