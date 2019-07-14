Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $8.97 Million as Stock Rose; Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Shareholder White Pine Capital Decreased Its Stake by $396,910

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 80.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 86,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,483 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13M, up from 107,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 202,468 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Screening for Atherotic Plaques by Ultrasound for Assessing Cardiovascular Risk; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Lower Protein Intake and Long-term Risk of Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease (BabyGrowth); 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING -TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF CSL112 FOR REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS FOLLOWING ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “P&G Reimagines Creativity to Reinvent Advertising Through Innovative New Creative Partnerships – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,535 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1.52 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles owns 23,176 shares. Fire Gp accumulated 76,000 shares. Beacon Cap accumulated 0.05% or 11,000 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 1.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Orrstown Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 10.33M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,962 shares. Trian Fund Management Limited Partnership has 36.70M shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Liability owns 27,747 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northstar Gp invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chemical Bankshares has invested 1.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com accumulated 44,082 shares.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WRE +5.8%, CSII +7% on moves into SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medical Products Industry Outlook: Growth Prospects Radiant – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 128% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 15,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 29,756 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 668,220 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 40,628 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 215,821 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 247 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 233 shares. Diversified reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 113,978 shares. Falcon Point Limited Liability Company has invested 3.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 1.13 million are held by Renaissance Techs Llc. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 13,820 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 34,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 15,073 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares to 454,815 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU).