Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised By $5.45 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Miura Global Management Has Lowered By $23.40 Million Its Visa (V) Position

Miura Global Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miura Global Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Miura Global Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $46.86M value, down from 450,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $403.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.13. About 758,490 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 18.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 3,059 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 19,871 shares with $35.39M value, up from 16,812 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $886.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $28.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.47. About 1.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.69% above currents $180.13 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $19300 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.49 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.47 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Cigna Corp. stake by 61,574 shares to 61,743 valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 427,078 shares and now owns 5.58 million shares. Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.