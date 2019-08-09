Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Quanta Services (PWR) Stake by $10.23 Million; Valuation Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Dht Holdings (DHT) Stake by $312,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 714,550 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 143,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 419,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 2.04M shares traded or 48.01% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,835 shares to 144,434 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.