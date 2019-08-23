Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding by $8.91 Million; United Continental Holdings (UAL) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $4.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 595,252 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 14/05/2018 – United Airlines Expands East Coast Schedule, Maximizing New York and Washington, D.C. Hubs; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Expects 2Q PRASM to Rise 1% to 3%; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – UAL CEO OPTIMISTIC OF REACHING COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT W/PILOTS; 05/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United walks back new bonus lottery system that angered employees

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $228.39. About 252,363 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.24 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Central Natl Bank And Commerce invested in 0.43% or 8,141 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.32% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Barclays Public invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dowling Yahnke reported 8,591 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs holds 1.71% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 453,664 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.81% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Idaho-based Caprock Group has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Camelot Portfolios Limited Co has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 240,378 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 28,859 shares. 3,852 are held by Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Ltd has invested 0.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc. by 48,557 shares to 98,557 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 283,164 were accumulated by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Gam Ag has 16,978 shares. Maverick Limited stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Proshare Advsr Ltd Com, Maryland-based fund reported 222,349 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Nordea Investment Ab reported 26,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 9 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 623,217 shares. Regions has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 13.41% or 7.57 million shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Edgestream Prtn Lp accumulated 87,589 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp reported 94,453 shares stake. Nomura Holdings holds 0.22% or 648,965 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.1% or 2,091 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Avianca Sees Another Loss During Restructuring – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for United Airlines (UAL) – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United (UAL) Down 13.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US transport chief names aviation safety advisory panel – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Transport ETFs at a Glance Post Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.