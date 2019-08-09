Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. See Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $173.0000 175.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $178.0000 175.0000

05/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus Research

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $145.0000 202.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $146.0000 171.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $156 New Target: $175 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $146 Maintain

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 43,847 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 154,391 shares with $29.63 million value, up from 110,544 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $232.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $210.9. About 1.70M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 59,308 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Syntal Capital Partners Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burney has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Welch & Forbes Llc reported 442,338 shares stake. 49,384 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. 36,707 were accumulated by First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Invest. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roffman Miller Pa owns 3.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 163,743 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 30,023 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 82,543 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak reported 1.23% stake. Tcw invested in 1.14% or 622,271 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 85,264 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Monday, April 1 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Cigna Corp. stake by 61,574 shares to 61,743 valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 297,844 shares and now owns 401,188 shares. Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 1,213 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd accumulated 2,513 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Legacy Private Communication accumulated 24,326 shares. Aviance Cap Lc invested in 6,328 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 37,311 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 7,890 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.02% or 4,773 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 111,142 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 42,857 shares. Axa owns 462,915 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 8,059 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Edmp owns 1.58% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 12,615 shares.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.61. About 642,884 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV