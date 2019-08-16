Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lifted Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $8.37 Million; American International Group Ord (AIG) Holder Starr International Co Has Trimmed Holding by $9.60 Million as Valuation Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 4.06 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 154,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63M, up from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,776 shares to 154,815 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.