Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $5.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Magellan Midstream Ptnrs LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $322,800 Its Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (MMP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 109,631 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 115,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 442,535 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 3,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.39 million, up from 16,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $41.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.68. About 2.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 11,659 shares to 184,784 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

