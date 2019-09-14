Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $4.86 Million; Shares Rose; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Upped Holding by $804,600 as Stock Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 127,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 503,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.42 million, up from 375,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 65.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 615,910 shares to 752,035 shares, valued at $25.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 6,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,357 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,900 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

