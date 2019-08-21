Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Increased Humana (HUM) Holding By $11.49 Million; Broadway Financial (BYFC) Has 3 Sentiment

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 3 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 1 sold and trimmed stock positions in Broadway Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.56 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Humana Inc. (HUM) stake by 280.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 43,200 shares as Humana Inc. (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 58,601 shares with $15.59 million value, up from 15,401 last quarter. Humana Inc. now has $40.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $297.82. About 158,058 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.1% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 45,155 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 68,893 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,698 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 3,828 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 186,655 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Oakworth Cap Inc owns 1,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grp has 0.06% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 62,487 shares. Tennessee-based Livingston Gru Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.25% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1,400 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 181,123 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 205,439 shares to 375,253 valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 427,078 shares and now owns 5.58M shares. Jefferies Financial Group Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $329.13’s average target is 10.51% above currents $297.82 stock price. Humana Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $362 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the shares of HUM in report on Monday, August 12 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $364 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation for 1.60 million shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 7,586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 42,335 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 431 shares.

The stock increased 3.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 4,161 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 7.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC); 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $49.07 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 41.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.