Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Decreased Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by $5.18 Million; Seven Post Investment Office LP Boosted Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $852,720; Stock Price Declined

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $247.1. About 318,150 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 55,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 174,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39M, down from 230,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 995,101 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.84M for 36.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

