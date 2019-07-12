Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Decreased Its Quanta Services (PWR) Position by $10.23 Million as Share Value Rose; As Invacare (IVC) Stock Value Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 213,648 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 60.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 419,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 1.04M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares to 193,483 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (NYSE:BABA) by 21,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd..

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $106.29M for 12.31 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares to 394,142 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).