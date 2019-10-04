Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Decreased Holding in Intel Corp. (INTC) by $646,015; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Has Cut Holding by $578,448

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 13,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $688,000, down from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 17.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 4,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 133,119 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 137,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 650,372 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continually Eroding Market Share Is a Core Problem with Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Can’t Catch a Break on China – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset invested in 0.01% or 4,696 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability owns 163,165 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. 34,540 were accumulated by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 1,146 shares. The Massachusetts-based Research & Mgmt Co has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Girard Partners Limited holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 219,503 shares. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 9,888 shares. Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv invested in 6,430 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 202,590 shares. 311,453 were reported by Jacobs & Ca. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited has invested 0.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 3.13M are owned by Korea Investment Corp. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,979 shares or 0.46% of the stock. The California-based United Capital Advisers Lc has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 235,833 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04 million for 16.94 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors holds 18,554 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 19,765 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Parsons Capital Management Ri owns 2,318 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 18,185 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 169,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Legal General Grp Public Limited Co invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested in 0.05% or 5,251 shares. Cipher Lp stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Buckingham Cap Management invested 0.66% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Blackrock Inc stated it has 9.70 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 21,340 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Llc owns 192,502 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Political Risks Could Subdue Stanley Black & Decker – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.