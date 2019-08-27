Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Shares Rose; As Hyatt Hotels (H) Share Value Declined, 1922 Investment Company Cut Position

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 410,985 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (H); 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 3.11M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi reported 49,652 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.17% or 415,493 shares. Wendell David has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). St Germain D J Company Inc has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,780 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.86% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 321,545 shares. Dana Invest Advsr reported 346,546 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co reported 918,095 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Company holds 0.06% or 20,709 shares. Northeast Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,089 shares. Intact Management stated it has 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Horan Capital Lc holds 39,598 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Charter Com stated it has 6,730 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.06M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares to 258,892 shares, valued at $34.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) by 64,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

