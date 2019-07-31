Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) as Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Provident Trust Co Has Increased Stake by $18.01 Million

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 94,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.44M, up from 945,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $214.09. About 1.73M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $195.79. About 9.98 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – ATTORNEYS GENERAL FOR MASSACHUSETTS, NEW YORK SEND LETTER TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O DEMANDING DOCUMENTS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 601,848 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.23 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 1.33 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 1.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares. Frontier Inv Management Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.82% or 602,597 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 1.16 million shares. 7,818 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt. Dsam (London) holds 7.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 295,996 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 70,305 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Communications holds 2.78% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company invested in 0.19% or 110,734 shares. Guardian Tru holds 624,437 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 60,105 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 4,102 shares. Essex Serv owns 14,051 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio.

