Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Uranium Energy (UEC) Sentiment Is 1.21

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 34 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 trimmed and sold equity positions in Uranium Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 47.48 million shares, up from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Uranium Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Micron Technology (MU) stake by 35.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as Micron Technology (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 375,253 shares with $15.51 million value, down from 580,692 last quarter. Micron Technology now has $49.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %)

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,059 shares to 19,871 valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nomad Foods Ltd. stake by 601,848 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 419,933 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blair William & Il holds 238,970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 15.23 million were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 2.96 million shares. Shine Advisory Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,817 shares. Tekne Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 534,136 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 11,518 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 0.03% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 781,641 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj reported 15,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,717 shares. Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.07% stake.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has market cap of $193.33 million. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005.

The stock decreased 25.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 15.79M shares traded or 1087.60% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT