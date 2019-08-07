Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $14.59 Million; Valuation Rose; 1St Source Bank Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 6.02M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 70,000 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 337,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,114 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,029 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru Communication holds 11,997 shares. 6,807 were accumulated by Wendell David Assoc. Creative Planning accumulated 0.04% or 213,522 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.91% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Independent Invsts Inc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.79% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.59 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Somerset Tru has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 9,927 are owned by Evergreen Cap Mngmt Llc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares to 58,601 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beech Hill Advsrs holds 4.36% or 37,183 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Ca has 1.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.42 million shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 11,180 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evergreen Capital Management Lc holds 116,701 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.43M were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Saturna invested in 3.41% or 615,589 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson Advisors has invested 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eastern Commercial Bank has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).