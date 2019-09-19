Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Boosted M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) Position By $2.68 Million; Shorts at ZENABIS GLOBAL ORDINARY SHARES CAN (ZBISF) Raised By 0.03%

ZENABIS GLOBAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. ZBISF’s SI was 1.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 127,900 avg volume, 14 days are for ZENABIS GLOBAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)’s short sellers to cover ZBISF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.0107 during the last trading session, reaching $0.75. About 23,953 shares traded. Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) stake by 17.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 15,788 shares as M & T Bank Corp. (MTB)’s stock declined 2.16%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 105,323 shares with $17.91M value, up from 89,535 last quarter. M & T Bank Corp. now has $21.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $158.71. About 226,303 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity. Shares for $26,941 were bought by Todaro Michael J. on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.27% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Crawford Invest Counsel reported 403,887 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited holds 63,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP reported 210 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 50 shares. 4,132 are held by Shufro Rose Company Ltd Liability Corp. Moors Cabot holds 0.09% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 4,344 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Co holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Loomis Sayles & Co Lp invested in 0.21% or 653,456 shares. 14,306 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 4,945 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,540 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corporation holds 431,985 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. M&T Bank has $210 highest and $15500 lowest target. $173.57’s average target is 9.36% above currents $158.71 stock price. M&T Bank had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, April 16. Piper Jaffray downgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Monday, July 22. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $16800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 2. Citigroup maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) on Monday, September 9 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform”.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 25,631 shares to 128,760 valued at $26.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Plc stake by 5,703 shares and now owns 90,932 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Zenabis Global Inc. engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $151.54 million. The firm provides its products primarily under the Zenabis and Namaste brands. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 3.5 million square feet of available production space in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

