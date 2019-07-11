Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $8.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Lowered Holding

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 580,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 2.78 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 109,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $276.77. About 191,812 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Cypress Group Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Somerset has 1,155 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). James Research holds 1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 370,097 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 22,052 shares. Thornburg Invest Management, a New Mexico-based fund reported 379,178 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 8,400 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 100,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Washington invested in 0.01% or 570 shares. National Bank Of Stockton has 11,193 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 912 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 106,062 shares to 300,489 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 47,690 shares to 529,681 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has 120,503 shares. Mawer Investment Ltd holds 408,630 shares. Clal Ins Enterp Hldg Ltd invested in 279,006 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 2.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adi Cap Mngmt Lc has 3.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,000 shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy & has invested 1.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Appleton Prtnrs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,371 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability has 867 shares. 205,336 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 378,050 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The California-based Pure Financial Advsr has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,109 shares.