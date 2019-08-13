Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $8.76 Million; Ashfield Capital Partners Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 165,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 363,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, down from 529,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 4.09M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $41.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.85. About 2.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,835 shares to 144,434 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 21.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.06M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brown Advisory Secs Llc holds 0.07% or 5,412 shares in its portfolio. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Dba First Bankers accumulated 40,942 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 350,423 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lau Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 20,150 shares. 9,214 were reported by Miller Inv Mgmt L P. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 40,703 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 1.75M shares. 164,224 are held by Cap Fund Mgmt. Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.69% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Maple Capital Management Incorporated invested in 227,770 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Page Arthur B owns 7,120 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 58,025 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,800 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Papp L Roy & Associate invested in 0.12% or 370 shares. Perkins Coie Co owns 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 337 shares. Hills State Bank And Trust Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 1,150 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 2.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Ltd Com has 561 shares. Highlander Capital has 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,505 shares. Charter Tru holds 2,656 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,543 shares. Eagle Mngmt has 3.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Town Country Bancorp Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co accumulated 189 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 31,451 shares stake. Hanson And Doremus Invest has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,898 shares.