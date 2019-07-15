Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $8.42 Million; Market Value Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Share Price Declined While South State Cut Its Stake by $899,640

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 580,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 18.30M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

South State Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 10,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 37,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 985,686 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

