Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Its Facebook 30303 (FB) Holding by $22.37 Million; Pier Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 116,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 74,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 11,287 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $187.42. About 720,973 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS “l DON’T THINK THERE’S BEEN ANY MEANINGFUL IMPACT” ON USER NUMBERS BUT ADDS “LOOK, IT’S NOT GOOD” – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 20/03/2018 – NY, MASS. AGS SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK TODAY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS WELCOME FACEBOOK’S MOVE TO SHUT DOWN ITS PARTNER CATEGORY SERVICE, USING THIRD PARTY DATA; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN; 26/03/2018 – The MBA view: can Facebook fix its reputation?

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,100 shares, and cut its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,774 are owned by Ls Advisors Limited Company. Martin & Com Tn has 0.79% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 42,480 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 82 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 21,000 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc holds 0.12% or 800,845 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 96,481 shares. 1492 Capital Limited Liability holds 22,934 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 5,000 shares. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 17,744 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 162,805 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Castleark Lc has invested 0.43% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Federated Invsts Pa owns 262,737 shares. Sei Investments reported 319,550 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Merit Medical Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MMSI – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on Merit Medical (MMSI) Now – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd holds 0.6% or 32,336 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership holds 83,417 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.25% or 84,237 shares in its portfolio. Hills National Bank & Trust & Co has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,046 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 2.85 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Stillwater Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axon Lp reported 50,500 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 4,883 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,210 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Co, California-based fund reported 41,002 shares. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 19.62M shares. Karp Cap Corporation reported 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farmers Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,051 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares to 193,483 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.15 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.