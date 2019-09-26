Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut At&T (T) Stake By $20.33 Million; Parnassus Investments Increased By $6.28 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Holding

Parnassus Investments increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) stake by 25.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 99,697 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Parnassus Investments holds 491,303 shares with $31.14M value, up from 391,606 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. now has $32.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.21M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 45.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 615,910 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 752,035 shares with $25.20M value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $273.14B valuation. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd owns 54,303 shares. Waverton Investment Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fosun Intl owns 44,850 shares. Pggm accumulated 897,566 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 244,065 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1.72M are held by Scharf Limited Com. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,856 shares. 107,674 were reported by Utah Retirement. Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,611 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Cannell Peter B & Inc invested in 143,490 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 204,529 are held by Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Corp In.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 18.09% above currents $59.65 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $6900 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 23. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report.

Parnassus Investments decreased Sempra Energy stake by 10,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 820,000 shares and now owns 880,000 shares. American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 19,400 shares to 174,215 valued at $33.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) stake by 8,541 shares and now owns 67,142 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was raised too.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T prepays, terminates $5.9B in term loans – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Without DirecTV, AT&T Could Be Worth $45 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 0.05% above currents $37.38 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by DZ Bank. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3500 target in Tuesday, September 10 report.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fincl Corporation In invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Corporation holds 0.13% or 9,645 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr Limited Liability reported 2.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 50,568 were reported by Bangor Bancorporation. Blume Cap Management has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 120,018 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 586,112 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 4.11M shares. 1St Source Bank accumulated 142,962 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lincoln National holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 129,914 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,277 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sandy Spring Bank holds 163,041 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Rbo Ltd Liability reported 26,915 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Company owns 65,782 shares.