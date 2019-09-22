Wafra Investment Advisory Group Continues to Hold Position in Splunk (SPLK); As Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Valuation Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted by $582,800 Its Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 37,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 106,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.28 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 30,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 1.97M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25,631 shares to 128,760 shares, valued at $26.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,375 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 2,725 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.06% or 13.54 million shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Com reported 24,942 shares stake. Nbw Cap owns 1.17% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 33,671 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.45% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Wellington Grp Llp holds 4.40M shares. Azimuth Ltd reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc owns 3,213 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,009 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 4.67M shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 40 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,186 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 397,245 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 62,300 shares to 886,440 shares, valued at $120.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 39,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).