Wafra Investment Advisory Group Boosted Position in D.R. Horton (DHI); Twin Securities Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.65 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 81,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 381,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47M, up from 300,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 2.97 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 30,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 222,309 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11M, down from 252,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 5.47 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 5,703 shares to 90,932 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,760 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Homebuilders May Be the Best Place to Invest Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Assoc reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 149,014 shares. Capstone Advsr Llc holds 0% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Llc invested in 1.59 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 7,163 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,161 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 1,524 were reported by Valley National Advisers Inc. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.05% or 283,469 shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Cap Limited Liability Co holds 140,524 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Limited Co owns 128,934 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 71,074 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,283 shares. Moreover, Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 177,903 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,017 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management owns 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,396 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Merchants holds 32,745 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kames Public Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 213,864 shares. S&Co accumulated 0.04% or 7,263 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP owns 1.84% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 192,571 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd owns 43,744 shares. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,268 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 250,530 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj owns 1.86% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,027 shares. Legacy Private accumulated 0.09% or 14,858 shares.

Twin Securities Inc, which manages about $752.99 million and $276.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 169,276 shares to 173,776 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.