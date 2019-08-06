Wafra Investment Advisory Group Boosted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $8.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; Clean Yield Group Holding in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 6,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 29,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 1.37M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 154,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63 million, up from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $208.42. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp holds 0.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,735 shares. Daiwa Gru has 48,867 shares. Stack Mngmt Inc holds 204,083 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio. 21,800 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Jupiter Asset owns 31,612 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 2,483 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 5,350 shares stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 204,237 shares. 745,420 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Charter invested in 62,437 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Manhattan has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 261,274 shares to 436,810 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,535 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Mgmt invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stearns Services Gp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,216 shares. Cim invested in 1,675 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Orleans Mgmt La stated it has 26,300 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aviance Llc owns 1,853 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Focused Limited Liability holds 3.63% or 432,300 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 157,157 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs accumulated 0.24% or 169,285 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 85,869 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fdx Advsrs holds 27,440 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Management Lc holds 2.64% or 263,006 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,070 shares. Lourd Cap Lc stated it has 3,359 shares.

