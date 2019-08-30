Wafra Investment Advisory Group Boosted By $31.63 Million Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; Capitala Finance (CPTA) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 1242.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 239,613 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 258,892 shares with $34.18 million value, up from 19,279 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $102.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $142.83. About 131,763 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 9 decreased and sold holdings in Capitala Finance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.23 million shares, down from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Capitala Finance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 0.82% above currents $142.83 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Market is Waiting: Will the Real GE Please Stand Up? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $348,800 were bought by RALES MITCHELL P on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 52,869 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 161,475 shares. Akre Capital Llc has invested 2.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 177,506 are held by Natixis Advisors Lp. Bokf Na has 78,041 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.15% stake. Cap World Invsts reported 3.95M shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,816 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Field Main Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 637 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 3,053 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement invested in 27,470 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $121.37 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Capitala Finance (CPTA) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,622 activity.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 30,043 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL

Kemper Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. for 228,737 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 386,045 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 79,816 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 183,853 shares.