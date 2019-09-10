Wade G W & Has Raised Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $536,112; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Aes (AES) Holding as Market Value Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 1.51M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 162,669 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 154,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 2.51M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,321 shares to 13,256 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,092 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,964 were reported by Waverton Investment Management Limited. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited invested in 466,407 shares. Argi Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,443 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd invested in 4,418 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited invested in 1,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swedbank has 2.18 million shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 59.93 million shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware reported 13,194 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc accumulated 1,531 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 364,283 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Ltd stated it has 14,916 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 157,396 shares. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 6.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prudential Financial Inc owns 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 844,314 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.08% or 34,661 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based North Star Inv has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 0.1% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 13.56 million shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 3.72 million shares stake. Charter Tru has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 469,374 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 1.31 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Management invested in 0.12% or 84,039 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 17,167 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd reported 65,700 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.59M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 18,969 shares to 463,756 shares, valued at $70.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.