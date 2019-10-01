Wade G W & Has Decreased Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Valuation Declined; West Chester Capital Advisors Holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Has Cut by $721,717

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 145,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 282,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 427,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 2.53 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 137,068 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,520 shares to 272,437 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $76.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,317 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.