Wade G W & Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $10.45 Million; Valuation Declined; Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Its Logitech Intl Nom. (Put) (LOGI) Position by $23.84 Million

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Logitech Intl Nom. (Put) (LOGI) by 6058.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 739 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.23M, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Logitech Intl Nom. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 117,334 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 423.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 243,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 300,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, up from 57,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 13.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 1 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,054 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 412,685 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 3.67 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0.03% or 4.25M shares. 208 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Fosun, Hong Kong-based fund reported 17,560 shares. Asset has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Fincl Advisers reported 68,036 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company holds 5,932 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,537 shares to 2,771 shares, valued at $575.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,016 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan (EMB).

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Logitech (LOGI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Plantronics Stock Just Dropped 8% – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoom Video (ZM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Logitech International SA (LOGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Logitech International Surprised Investors Last Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 55,753 shares to 12,330 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,139 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.33 million are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,204 shares. Harvey Investment Lc has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10,823 are owned by D Scott Neal. Estabrook Cap has 343,793 shares. 14.80M were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 511,629 were reported by Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division. Sabal accumulated 2.8% or 734,455 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.34 million shares. 32,442 are owned by Planning Advsr Llc. Saybrook Capital Nc invested in 0.64% or 35,135 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 200 shares. First Natl Bank invested in 11,638 shares.