Wade G W & Increases Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL); Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position by $643,684

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 162,669 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 154,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 1.65 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 10,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 188,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 198,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 190,374 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares to 181,230 shares, valued at $34.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,280 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN).

