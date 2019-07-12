Wade G W & Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $907,687; Stock Value Rose; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $389,096 as Valuation Rose

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, down from 85,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 2,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,025 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 184,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 27,317 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $390.71M for 14.30 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

