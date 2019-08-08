Wade G W & Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding By $1.10 Million; S&T Bank Lifted American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Position By $1.71 Million

S&T Bank increased American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) stake by 25.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 122,453 shares as American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The S&T Bank holds 607,072 shares with $8.69 million value, up from 484,619 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Holdings now has $894.15M valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 1.71M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Wade G W & Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc sold 20,791 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 146,246 shares with $7.89M value, down from 167,037 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $81.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 7.79M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity owns 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 282,483 shares. Girard accumulated 0.45% or 44,917 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 18.12M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Orleans Mngmt La has invested 0.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation reported 1.10 million shares. Duff & Phelps Investment accumulated 0.01% or 14,105 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.75% or 109,882 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Fin Mgmt Corp accumulated 24,840 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Swedbank holds 937,685 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & has 0.64% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Loop Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Barclays Capital maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Wade G W & Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,032 shares to 197,538 valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 7,884 shares and now owns 162,669 shares. Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) was raised too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

S&T Bank decreased Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) stake by 19,525 shares to 130,833 valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 7,257 shares and now owns 87,770 shares. Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 0.16% or 6.14 million shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.83 million shares. 2.20M were accumulated by Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 450 shares. Prudential reported 1.47 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 578,230 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 400,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 317,086 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 952,108 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 22,986 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,836 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 285,738 shares. 16,387 were accumulated by Amalgamated Commercial Bank.