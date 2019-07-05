Wade G W & Upped Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position; Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Wade G W & Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 148.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 255,828 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 427,853 shares with $7.78M value, up from 172,025 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $44.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.63M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP10B BY 2020; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase

Among 2 analysts covering Sophos Group (LON:SOPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sophos Group had 25 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Numis Securities upgraded the shares of SOPH in report on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 21 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 17. Deutsche Bank maintained Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) on Friday, May 17 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, January 21 with “Buy”. See Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 385.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 385.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 320.00 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 440.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 407.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 385.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 440.00 Unchanged

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company has market cap of 2.02 billion GBP. The firm offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It has a 77.3 P/E ratio. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution.

Another recent and important Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Does Sophos Group plc’s (LON:SOPH) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.67% or GBX 2.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 417.4. About 755,058 shares traded. Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 43,474 shares to 75,483 valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWO) stake by 4,007 shares and now owns 14,565 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.