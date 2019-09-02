Wade G W & Increases Holding in Metlife (MET); Smith Moore & Company Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased by $495,040 as Stock Declined

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 246,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 225,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 4.22 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 12,756 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,850 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Burns J W & Company Incorporated Ny reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Kansas-based Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Korea Investment Corp owns 1.99M shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nexus Investment Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northpointe Capital Lc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,068 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.69% or 230,587 shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Martin Communications Tn accumulated 21,555 shares. Lincoln invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). B Riley Wealth Management owns 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,844 shares. 21,839 were reported by Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 35,617 shares to 57,553 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB) by 26,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,987 shares to 76,598 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,246 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs invested 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Perkins Coie Trust owns 44,843 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.38% or 20,000 shares. Fdx Incorporated has 38,190 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Windsor Capital Lc has invested 0.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 14,127 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 9,361 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jane Street Lc owns 142,455 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group invested in 0.01% or 140,186 shares. King Luther Management Corporation invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.81% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2.69M shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 478 shares.

