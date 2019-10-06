Wade G W & Lowered Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $2.33 Million; Sky Investment Group Decreased Masco (MAS) Position by $765,414

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 19,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 71,807 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 91,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.11M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 145,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 282,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 427,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 2.52M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 95,655 shares to 292,350 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40M and $285.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.69M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.