Wade G W & Lowered Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $600,013 as Stock Rose; Sirios Capital Management LP Position in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Has Trimmed by $9.32 Million

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,256 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 24,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 4.69M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 265,268 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30 million, down from 329,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $165.73. About 378,874 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 6,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Strategic Financial Services stated it has 103,158 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 25,450 are owned by Jackson Wealth Ltd. Oarsman Capital holds 16,421 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associate reported 29,330 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Inc accumulated 42,830 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.07% or 139,115 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2.51% stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.22% or 6,250 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.00M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3,600 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.66% or 198,630 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 212,844 shares. Fiduciary Wi accumulated 5.48M shares or 1.92% of the stock.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,982 shares to 105,603 shares, valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 87,417 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Asset Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 29,549 shares. Fred Alger has 16,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 19,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sirios Management Lp invested in 265,268 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 26,039 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Agf Investments, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 425,951 shares. Bluestein R H And invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,276 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 17,320 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested in 0% or 3,411 shares.