Wade G W & Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 2,982 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 105,603 shares with $13.61M value, up from 102,621 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Loeb Voices Opposition To United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,182 were reported by Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Monroe Bankshares & Tru Mi reported 3,291 shares. 16,462 are owned by Hamel Associate. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.42% or 49,195 shares. General American Invsts has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Country Club Co Na reported 0.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Alethea Cap Ltd has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,977 shares. 381,768 are held by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc. Moreover, Orrstown Fin Service Inc has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 456 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.7% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lynch & Assocs In invested in 1.15% or 26,843 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn holds 2.05% or 110,455 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14. $1.15M worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools. It has a 23.84 P/E ratio. It also provides other advanced metering infrastructure offerings, such as software, installation, implementation, consulting, maintenance support, and related services.