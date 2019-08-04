Wade G W & Upped Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Shikiar Asset Management Holds Holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 2.02 million shares traded or 80.34% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 202,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 144,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares to 317,280 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,355 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,262 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.00 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 52,546 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brandywine Trust holds 12.67% or 297,974 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com owns 7,867 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 565,783 shares. 10,165 were reported by Liberty Cap Management. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sol Mngmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 30,303 shares. Hennessy Incorporated owns 115,400 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability has 20,228 shares. 315,383 are owned by Heartland Advsr. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 4,785 shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt invested in 23,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 37,763 were reported by Miller Inv Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Julia Wellborn hired to lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Dallas Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management owns 17,083 shares. Orrstown reported 262 shares stake. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.03% or 367,900 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Davenport Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1.10 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cardinal Management Ltd Com Ct holds 1.30M shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has 6,732 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 112,538 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 4,328 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.40M shares stake. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 697,678 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 5,558 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 131,886 shares or 0% of the stock.