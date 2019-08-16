Wade G W & Has Boosted By $8.55 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; Service International (SCI) Sentiment Is 1.32

Wade G W & Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 679.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 48,579 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 55,724 shares with $9.81 million value, up from 7,145 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $122.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $192.6. About 554,475 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 153 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 116 trimmed and sold holdings in Service Corporation International. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 148.02 million shares, down from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Service Corporation International in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 87 Increased: 107 New Position: 46.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -0.24% below currents $192.6 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup.

Wade G W & Inc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) stake by 5,011 shares to 25,355 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 9,605 shares and now owns 17,092 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). L & S Advsr Inc reported 5,820 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 3,324 shares. State Bank Of The West reported 0.03% stake. Omers Administration owns 4,800 shares. Family Firm accumulated 1,747 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,838 shares. Moreover, Bessemer has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 285,548 shares. Boston Research Management stated it has 28,231 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp invested in 0.17% or 582,349 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 254,542 shares. City Holdings stated it has 954 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.52% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 229,800 shares stake.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 243,254 shares traded. Service Corporation International (SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 7.1% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 683,372 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 1.12 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has 5.08% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.68% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.72 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 21.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

