Wade G W & Cut Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake By $1.32 Million; Quintana Energy Services (QES) Shorts Raised By 42.71%

Wade G W & Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 255,828 shares to 427,853 valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 7,884 shares and now owns 162,669 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was raised too.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.72M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.84% below currents $146.96 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.