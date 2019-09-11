Wade G W & Has Increased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake By $600,387; Peabody Energy (BTU) Covered By 4 Bulls

Wade G W & Inc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 5,829 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 160,898 shares with $16.72M value, up from 155,069 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 1.77 million shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Among 7 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Peabody Energy has $42 highest and $1800 lowest target. $29.57’s average target is 60.36% above currents $18.44 stock price. Peabody Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BTU in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. B. Riley & Co maintained Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. See Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $44 New Target: $40 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 4.32 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

More notable recent Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Coal Giant Peabody Plummets on Poor Earnings Outlook – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Peabody Energy (BTU) announces refinancing activities, confirms full-year 2019 guidance targets – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PEDEVCO and SAExploration among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Peabody Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 789,270 shares traded. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 29/03/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – HAS LAUNCHED A PROCESS TO ACCOMMODATE A REPRICING OF COMPANY’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN; 11/04/2018 – Peabody’s Wild Boar Mine Honored With National Reclamation Award; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operational, Financial Targets; 25/04/2018 – Peabody Reports Earnings For Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy Has Secured $346M Third-Party Surety Bonds in Australia; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ACCELERATES SHARE REPURCHASES & EXPANDS PROGRAM SIZE; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – ACCELERATES SHARE REPURCHASES AND EXPANDS PROGRAM SIZE TO $1.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Peabody Energy Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 06/03/2018 Peabody Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 13; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – CONFIRMS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 62,580 shares. 8,088 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. D E Shaw And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 583,024 shares. Burns J W Comm Ny holds 32,366 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 1,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 9,707 were accumulated by Becker Cap Mngmt. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 495,660 were reported by Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6,574 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.07% or 7,061 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street holds 18,774 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 238,616 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co reported 18,800 shares. 6,891 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated.

Wade G W & Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 20,791 shares to 146,246 valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) stake by 34,817 shares and now owns 689,334 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.