Wade G W & Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $523,328; Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted Stake in Visa (V) by $19.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,538 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 192,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc has invested 0.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 800,796 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Group has 2,967 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 5.42% or 79,982 shares. Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Insurance Communication has invested 5.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hilltop invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,160 shares. Dsm Cap Prns Lc invested in 3.24 million shares. Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 4,148 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 6,000 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Systematic Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. 8,403 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Inc Ok has 0.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enter invested in 1.11% or 16,400 shares. 76,000 were accumulated by United Fire Grp Inc Inc Inc. Cedar Rock Limited holds 30.04% or 12.50 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 22,911 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De owns 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 34,243 shares. National Asset Inc has 36,289 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited, California-based fund reported 9,852 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability reported 450 shares. Opus Gp Llc owns 122,002 shares. Duncker Streett Co accumulated 51,784 shares. Inspirion Wealth Lc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Td Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 1,063 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,007 shares to 14,565 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,355 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M.

