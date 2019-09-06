Wade G W & Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Woodstock Has Cut Holding

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 16,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 237,884 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 221,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 1.46M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.95M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tx holds 110,290 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Illinois-based New Vernon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). National Asset Mngmt reported 0.31% stake. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 86,406 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Ltd reported 3,997 shares. Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il has 1.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 420,738 shares. Personal Cap Advisors invested in 0.55% or 659,493 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 501,203 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv invested in 35,706 shares. Sequoia Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,857 shares. 69,176 are held by Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Company holds 7,378 shares. Hollencrest Management stated it has 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raub Brock Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 298,185 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares to 25,355 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.