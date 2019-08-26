Wade G W & Has Cut Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $600,013; Navellier & Associates Upped Boeing Co. (BA) Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 2,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 20,502 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 18,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $358. About 3.66 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,256 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 24,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 4.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 233,896 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has invested 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Glenmede Na reported 2.31M shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 5.4% or 31.70 million shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.31% or 74,134 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,650 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 1.85 million shares. Bartlett And Company Lc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exane Derivatives owns 850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M Hldgs Secs Inc owns 11,537 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.2% stake. Bragg Financial Advsrs stated it has 190,195 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Orca Inv Mngmt Lc owns 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,718 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,032 shares to 197,538 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 5,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,898 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.