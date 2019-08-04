Wade G W & Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $5.53 Million as Shares Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Position in Avista (AVA) Has Raised by $937,040 as Stock Price Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 23,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 151,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 128,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 233,076 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. CFIUS SEES NO UNRESOLVED CONCERNS ON HYDRO ONE-AVISTA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS $1.90-$2.10, EST. $2.08; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 88C; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE NET BENEFITS TO AVISTA’S OREGON CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING 2H OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 921 shares to 42,529 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 173,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Limited Liability Com has 42,874 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Milestone Group Inc Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ally, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,000 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 207,060 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsrs owns 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,415 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 0.12% or 850,800 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,580 shares. Centurylink owns 41,989 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & holds 1.48% or 5.15 million shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,836 shares. 20,495 are held by Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership. Bowen Hanes & has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Central Commercial Bank Trust has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alta Cap Management Lc stated it has 604,304 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 65,444 shares to 182,879 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 257,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,287 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 352,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). D E Shaw accumulated 822,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). 89,290 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Coldstream Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 63,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 715,688 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 2,000 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).