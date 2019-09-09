Wade G W & Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $907,687 as Share Price Rose; Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Pdc Energy Com (PDCE) Stake by $621,680 as Stock Value Declined

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 85,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc Com (PDCE) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 72,887 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 88,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 1.59M shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $26.76M for 18.29 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts stated it has 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 799,358 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Morgan Stanley reported 22,500 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 224 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma has 0.06% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 22,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 96,785 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 32,037 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 174,713 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 447,992 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $96.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit by 12,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,745 were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 385 shares. 9,699 are owned by Vident Invest Advisory Lc. Kentucky Retirement owns 143,152 shares. Fundx Investment Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,817 shares. Holderness has 17,058 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co has 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 129,494 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 307,566 shares stake. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Natl Bank Division has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.9% or 162,789 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd reported 0.34% stake. Amarillo Retail Bank holds 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,914 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,754 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated reported 178,460 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 49,609 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,032 shares to 197,538 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.