Wade G W & Has Raised Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $8.55 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Value Rose While Pacad Investment LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 1.66 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 679.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 48,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 55,724 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 7,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $192.88. About 2.03 million shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,236 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $81,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,262 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co has 0.31% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,580 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 361,786 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has 4,670 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 3,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Wright Investors Service has invested 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 862 shares. Utd (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 12,500 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vigilant Capital, a Maine-based fund reported 30 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 272,308 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 5,734 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 381,084 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 28,055 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 152 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,610 shares to 145,391 shares, valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,230 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

